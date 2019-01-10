The Castlegar Rebels have acquired right handed defenseman Elijah Havers from the Osoyoos Coyotes for future considerations.

At just seventeen years old, the club hopes to pencil the 5’10” 180 pound Kaslo native in for both this season and next.

Havers has 2 goals, 3 points and 78 penalty minutes in 28 games with Osoyoos this season.

The trade was announced on Twitter by the Coyotes official account: