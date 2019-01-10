A skier was injured yesterday after triggering an avalanche on the east side of Mt. Kirkup just beyond the Red Mountain Ski area boundary. A statement from RED Mountain says Ski Patrol and Rossland Search and Rescue responded and the skier was safely extracted. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but they were in the care of medical authorities.

All backcountry travellers are reminded to exercise caution and consult with the Canadian Avalanche Association for hazard updates.