On January 9 at 3:30 pm the Trail and Castlegar RCMP Joint Crime Reduction Unit with assistance from the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act simultaneously on two apartments located in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue in Trail.

Trail RCMP say 44 grams of Fentanyl, 16 grams of Methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and approximately $6,000 in Canadian currency was seized, as well as a handheld taser after searching the residences.

Two male and two female suspects were taken into custody. All four have been released and one male and one female will make their first court appearance on April 4 at the Rossland Provincial Court House.