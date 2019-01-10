Impaired driving is believed to have been a factor in a two-vehicle collision in Castlegar on Tuesday afternoon. Castlegar RCMP say they received reports of the collision just before 2:30 in the afternoon in the 3200 block of Columbia Avenue on January 8. Police and emergency services attended the scene where it was determined that a northbound SUV made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle striking it head on. Luckily there were no injuries.

RCMP say the driver of the SUV was a 31-year-old Castlegar man. He was arrested for impaired driving and subsequently released to appear in Castlegar Court on March 13. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact them at (250) 365-7721.