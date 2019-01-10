Pot stocks are helping lift the TSX out of a slump. The Bay Street index opened in the red, dragged by dropping oil prices, but positive movement in the cannabis sector is pushing it up 19 points to 14,824.

Across the border, the Dow is still in the red, down 16 points to 23,862. The weight comes from both the drop in crude, as US oil falls to 52.12 a barrel, and trade war worries. Investors aren’t getting a clear picture from officials after delegates from US and China met earlier this week to talk trade deals. China also reported on an inflation drop this morning, which has pushed worries about its drooping economy.

The energy-tied Loonie is down to 75.57 cents US.