The Bank of Canada is holding its interest rate steady, but that’s not putting weight on Bay Street. BoC officials downgraded 2019’s growth forecast to 1.7 per cent, suggesting the economy will pick up pace this year to reach 2.1 in 2020.

On Bay Street, the TSX is gaining 92 points to 14,697 as trade optimism continues to bloom. Investors are still feeling the positivity after China and the US wrapped up a round of trade talks this week. The Dow is gaining 120 to 23, 908.

The price of crude continues to push ahead, with US oil up to 51.16 a barrel.