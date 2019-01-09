Exams, certificates and fines and jail time part of new drone flying rules in Canada

If you take risks with your drone you could be facing jail time in Canada.

The feds are releasing new rules around drone usage, coming into effect in June, which includes avoiding airfields and emergency scenes and only flying while sober. Drone users will need to be registered through an online exam and specialized drones will need certification to use.

Plant-based protein a big focus in draft healthy Canadian food guide

Health Canada is proposing a bigger focus on plant-based protein in its new food guide.

The draft guide reportedly breaks the four suggested food groups down to three, combining dairy and meat into a protein category. Health officials suggest more plant-based protein will be a healthier decision as well. The final copy is expected to be released this year.

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.75 per cent

The Bank of Canada is keeping the interest rate steady to start the year.

The Central Bank says it will need to slow its interest rate pace for now, after downgrading its GDP forecast from 2.1 to 1.7 per cent for 2019. BoC officials say while the economy has slowed, it’s expected to pick up the pace again, reaching 2.1 per cent by 2020.