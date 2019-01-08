It was a winning day on Bay Street, with gains in nine of 11 sectors pushing the TSX 101 points into the green.

The index rose into triple digit territory despite a dip in pot stocks, including Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora was the most actively traded company on the index and lost 3.8 percent after its second quarter revenue numbers missed analysts’ expectations.

Meanwhile, more people and businesses went broke in Canada in November than they did during the previous year.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy, the total number of insolvencies (bankruptcies) in November 2018 was 5.2 percent higher than in November 2017.

Consumer insolvencies increased by 5.1 percent to 11,320 in November while business insolvencies increased by 8.9 percent, compared to November 2017.

For the 12-month period ending Nov. 30, 2018, the total number of insolvencies increased by two percent compared with the 12-month period ending Nov. 30, 2017.

In New York, continued optimism about Washington and Beijing making a trade deal lifted the Dow, which jumped 256 points.

Industrial bellwether Boeing led the charge by soaring 3.7 percent, after the world’s biggest plane-maker reported that it delivered a record 806 commercial and 96 military aircraft in 2018.

The Nasdaq was well above the flat line, rising 73 points with strong gains in Apple and Amazon overshadowing losses in Micron and Nvidia.

Oil prices continued to climb, up $1.32 to $49.84 US a barrel, with OPEC supply cuts and hopes of a U.S./China trade deal fueling demand.

Gold fell $3.70 to $1,286 an ounce while the Canadian dollar gained 13/100ths of a cent to $0.7532 US.