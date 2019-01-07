Business woman with face out of focus shakes hands with business man who can see only the hand.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.1 per cent in the Kootenays last month, that’s compared to December of 2017 when it was 7.5 per cent.

The numbers are reported in the latest Labour Force Survey from Statistics Canada.

Employment in the Kootenays rose year over year from just over 70,000 to over 76,000.

Unemployment rates dropped slightly in many regions across the Province last month compared to the year before, however the Kootenays saw the lowest rate. BC continues to be the lowest among provinces with 4.4 per cent unemployment and in 2018, employment grew by 1.8 per cent which was double the national average.

The unemployment rate in Canada was 5.6 per cent last month.