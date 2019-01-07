Trading may be a bit more calm to start out the first full week of 2019. Analysts say investors are feeling more confident as China prepares to kick off talks with the US today on trade. Although, experts suggest there is still a bit of a wait and see attitude over how well trade tensions will be eased off.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada decision on the interest rate is coming this week, and while no increase is expected, it’s likely to give an indication on what’s to come for Canada’s economy for the year.

The price of crude is pushing ahead again, emboldened by renewed trade talks between China and the US as investors look to a possible return to demand for oil. The price of US crude is pushing to 49.20 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is gaining to 74.87 cents US.