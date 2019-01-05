A second period tally by Gavin Entzminger stood as the game winner as the Castlegar Rebels outlasted the Spokane Braves 2-1.

Cedric Lesieur had another strong performance in net, stopping 33 shots for the win – bringing his save percentage up to .903 for the season.

With the win, the Rebels closed the gap to just one point for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Neil Murdoch Division, though Spokane has a game in hand.

Castlegar hosts Nelson tonight with puck drop at 7.