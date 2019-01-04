Former Nakusp Mayor Karen Hamling has been appointed to the Interior Health Board of Directors. Hamling retired last year after four terms as mayor. She was also Board Chair for the Regional District of Central Kootenay. She has a background in public health spending many years at the Arrow Lakes Hospital, most of which as the health records supervisor.

Hamling is currently the treasurer and one of the original directors and founders of the Nakusp and Area Community Foundation.

The provincial government also says Indigenous representation on the health authority boards is increasing with each health authority now having two board members of First Nations background. Minister of Health Adrian Dix says this diversity in background, perspective and expertise, further strengthens the health authority boards during a pivotal time. He adds the boards play a key role in helping government accomplish its goals related to restoring a strong public health-care system.