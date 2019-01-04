Police have located and arrested a male in Trail who had an outstanding unendorsed warrant for breaching a condition of his undertaking. Trail and Greater District RCMP say yesterday Christopher James Thom was taken into custody with help from West Kootenay Traffic Services. He was located in an apartment in the West Trail area and attempted to flee police by jumping out a glass window. Unfortunately for him, RCMP say an officer was waiting below. Thom was quickly apprehended and brought safely into custody.

Trail RCMP are pursuing several charges stemming from this latest incident and another incident previous to this date.