On Air Episode IV: The Carbons Strike Back (to play again in the West Kootenays) SHARE ON: Erik Wedekind, staff Thursday, Jan. 3rd, 2019 Alex had a chance to sit down with the band, have a couple brews, and catch up with what’s been going on since their last visit in September: https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/CarbonsInterview_EDIT_01-03-2019.wav The band will be playing in Nelson at the Royal Theatre tomorrow (Friday the 4th) and in Robson at the Lion’s Head on Saturday (the 5th). Tags: Local ShowsMusic SceneRock MusicThe Carbons