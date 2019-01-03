A New Year’s Eve road block in Rossland saw no violations issued for impaired driving. It was held by West Kootenay Traffic Services with assistance from the Trail RCMP Detachment who say no drivers were found to be impaired by drug or alcohol. Some drivers were found to be in violation of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act and other statues.

RCMP say over the December 21 and 22 weekend, 284 vehicles were checked and all drivers and vehicles found to be in compliance with the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act and the Criminal Code of Canada. One vehicle was taken off the road for having no insurance.

The Trail and Greater District Detachment conducted a Christmas Counter Attack 2018 program in the month of December which ran concurrently with Province wide traffic program safety initiatives. There were more local police officers out on the road conducting pro-active roadblocks and traffic stops looking for impaired driving, distracted driving, seatbelts, speeding, and other offences throughout December 2018 in Trail, Warfield, Rossland, Fruitvale, and Montrose.

The Trail RCMP Detachment would like to thank the public for helping them make the 2018 Christmas season a safe and happy one for everyone and say that feedback from the public was very positive and supportive of the increased police presence and operations throughout the month.