Castlegar residents will have to take certain recyclables to Trail for the time being. Zion Trucking has not renewed its contract with Recycle BC and the depot is closed.

That according to Director of Marketing and Communications for Recycle BC Lindsay Chauhan. “Zion Trucking has decided not to renew its agreement with Recycle BC and has closed the depot in Castlegar. Recycle BC is working with the Regional District of Central Kootenay to open a new depot at the landfill in 2019 and once the district has confirmed timing we’ll work to expedite the launch of collection at the new depot.”

Chauhan explains what recyclables that includes.

“Those materials include plastic bags and over wrap, glass bottles and jars, foam packaging like Styrofoam and other flexible plastic packaging such as stand up pouches and zipperlock pouches, crinkly plastic bags like chips bags and plastic net bags used for fruit and vegetables.”

Residents are asked to use the Trail Bottle Depot at 562 Rossland Avenue or the depot at the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill for the time being.