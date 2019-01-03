Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue say they responded to a fire at the Trail Legion on Columbia Avenue last night. The emergency call was received just before 9:00pm with the incident under control in roughly half an hour. Crews were met with heavy fire on the outside of the building as well as multiple venting propane tanks. The good news is that the fire doors prevented the blaze from spreading into the building, although there was smoke damage inside.

Past president of the Trail Legion Rob Riley says the hall likely won’t be used for some time.

“Essentially there will be quite a bit of impact because the damage to the, besides the smoke and what not damage inside the building, the outside access to our hall was severely damaged and without having that in order out there we’ll have to curtail any use of the hall at this time.”

Riley says the fire started at the side of the building underneath the wheel chair access ramp. In all 11 firefighters from Trail attended as well as eight from Warfield. RCMP are investigating.