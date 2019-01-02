Luckily some quick thinking skiers helped prevent a fire from spreading in a cabin on the Rossland Range Recreation Site. Rob Richardson, Director of the Friends of the Rossland Range, says it happened on Christmas morning at about 8:30AM.

“As they skied past the Booty Cabin they noticed flames in the cabin, so upon entering they noticed a fire on the table and they quickly extinguished it with some snow and thank goodness they did because it probably saved the cabin.”

He says there was a small area of damage about the size of a dinner plate on the table. Richardson thinks it happened because a candle wasn’t blown out properly and asks cabin users to bring an LED light or head lamp with them instead.

“Theses cabins are all built by volunteers and a lot of donations from area businesses and that and we’d really hate to lose one. You’re looking at upwards of 800 to 900 volunteer hours to build them and they’re there for the enjoyment of all.”

Richardson says he’s happy to see that the rec site is getting lots of enjoyment this year, however.

“I’ve never, ever seen it as busy as it is. Some days we have anywhere from 60 to 80 cars in the parking lots at various times. There’s people everywhere and it’s great to see people getting out and enjoying the rec site.”

If anyone wants to visit the area they can arrange a tour with a volunteer with the Snow Host program. You can e-mail rob@rosslandrange.org if interested. Donations are always welcome as well to help plow the parking lot.

You can visit the Rossland Range website here. You can learn more about the Friends of the Rossland Range here.