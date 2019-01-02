Scheer warns of climb in carbon tax if Trudeau stays in

Canada is still months away from the next federal election, but Andrew Scheer welcomed the new year with a political warning.

The Conservative leader claimed that if Canadians re-elect Justin Trudeau, the carbon tax will climb. The federal government’s new carbon pricing system comes into effect this year in provinces that don’t have carbon pricing mechanisms of their own.

Death toll in Russian building collapse climbs

Russian emergency officials say the death toll from the partial collapse of an apartment building has risen to 28 after more bodies were recovered from the rubble.

Wednesday’s grim discovery left 15 residents of the 10-story building still unaccounted for. Russian officials have said the prospects of finding anyone alive have diminished sharply as the rescue effort entered a third night of harsh cold.

Five new members join UN Security Council

The UN Security Council has five new members, and one of them, the Dominican Republic, is starting out as the group’s president.

Belgium, Germany, Indonesia and South Africa also are starting their two-year terms. China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are permanent members of the 15-member council, with veto power, Canada is currently vying for a future opening on the council.

New study finds wage between female and male CEO’s

Results from a new study on the country’s highest-paid CEO’s show women face a “double-pane glass ceiling” at the top of Canada’s corporate ladder.

The study calculates that of the more than 12-hundred named executive officers at 249 publicly traded companies in Canada, women earn about 68 cents for every dollar made by their male counterparts. In a separate report, the country’s top-paid C-E-Os are expected to earn what an average worker makes in a year by the time lunch rolls around today.