A lone skier was rescued on New Year’s Day after going missing near the White Water Ski area outside of Nelson on the afternoon of December 31. Rossland and District Search and Rescue say they responded to a request for help from Nelson and District Search and Rescue. They say the skier was found by helicopter and brought to safety in good condition at roughly 9:00AM on New Year’s Day. At the time, the search and rescue teams were headed into the White Queen area to do a ground search.

South Columbia Search and Rescue say they were also called to assist in locating the missing back country skier, and that quick efforts from search and rescue responders helped located the subject in good health.