Jittery investors are causing havoc for North American markets. The TSX is down 23 points to 14,299 and across the border the Dow is down 240 points to 23,087.

The drop follows a trend in eastern markets after China and Europe released reports showing a decline in their respective economies. Analysts say investors are taking note of the signals of economic downturn by moving to safe haven options.

Gold is benefitting as the precious metal pushes to 1,288 an ounce.

The price of crude is pulling back from a morning drop-off, gaining to 46.71 a barrel.

The Loonie is pushing to 73.52 cents US.