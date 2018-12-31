The SPCA’s West Kootenay Community Animal Centre has a busy week of work shops planned. In the new bigger building on Heritage Way in Castlegar there’s now an education space where kids and families can come to learn. There’s two workshops for kids ages nine to fourteen Wednesday and Thursday with a family workshop on Friday for the whole family. The first two are $25 each or $40 for both. The family event is by donation. They all start at 10:30AM.

The workshops provide an opportunity learn more about what the SPCA does and meet some of the adoptable animals, says Regional Humane Educator Stephenie Campbell.

“A lot of activities planned, games, learning about the animals that we have for adoption here, do a shelter tour, learn about wild animals and domestic pets. We’re also doing, as part of our family workshop, a presentation on how to stay safe about animals, how to prevent animal bites and how to learn what your animal is telling you which is super important.”

Campbell says the new location has brought a lot of positive changes for the SPCA.

“It just gives us the ability to be more present in the community and not just adopt animals out, which is obviously very important, but just provide that connection for kids to come in and learn more about animals and have that opportunity to go into the classrooms as well, which is something I do.”

Campbell also encourages everyone to stay tuned for more details about upcoming workshops later this year and into the summer.

You can sign up and learn more about the workshops by calling the SPCA branch at (250) 509-0297 or e-mailing Campbell at scampbell@spcabc.ca. There’s also more information on their Facebook page.