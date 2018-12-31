Liam is in the lead for the top baby name of 2018, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary statistics from January 1, 2018, to December 18, 2018. Liam is followed by Olivia, Emma, Lucas and Oliver.

In 2017, Olivia was the top name overall and has also been the top name for girls six of the past seven years. For 2018 it’s followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Chloe, Ava, Sophia, Isla, Emily and Hannah. Isla is new to the list.

For boys, after Liam, the top 10 choices are Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan, William, James and Leo which was a new addition for 2018. In 2017, Benjamin was the number one boys’ name in BC.

The stats also indicate there have been 40,565 babies born in BC in 2018 – 19,821 girls and 20,744 boys. In 2017, there were 44,694 babies born in B.C. – 21,727 girls and 22,967 boys.

