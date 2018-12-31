It’s the start of another year and police anticipate a busier night than usual. A reminder from Sergeant Darren Oelke with Castlegar RCMP to have a plan if you’re drinking. “We’d like to see everybody have designated drivers. We’re going to be out in force as always on New Year’s Eve doing road checks. We want everybody to get home safely from their festivities.”

Regular bus service is running tonight however it’s free on certain routes in the Castlegar area including 31 North Castlegar, 32 Columbia, 34 Kinnaird and 33 Selkirk/36 Ootishenia starting at 6:00pm.

You can find more on the BC Transit website.