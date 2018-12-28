Some of the hardy souls who came out for the 2018 polar bear swim in Trail. Ross Henderson photo

The New Year’s Day polar bear swim returns to Gyro Park in Trail on Tuesday.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the dip itself is at noon.

Sgt. Marc Gagnon of the 44th Field Engineers Squadron is this year’s organizer, but won’t be among those going into the water.

“I will not. I will gladly keep my boots dry,” he says. “The closest I’ve come is jumping into the Atlantic Ocean in Bermuda on the 26th of December.”

The event doubles as a fundraiser for the local air cadets.

It’s been held since 1988 and usually draws about 200 participants and spectators.