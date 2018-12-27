There’s a lot to look forward to in Trail in 2019, according to mayor Lisa Pasin.

She points to the advent of the Metal Tech Alley initiative among other things.

“We have private investment being undertaken in the city through the Crown Columbia Hotel renovation,” Pasin says. “The city itself is completing the Phase 1 remediation on the Union Hotel, with that demolition happening in 2019.”

Pasin notes the emergency room expansion at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital will also get underway, a project that is expected to take about two years to complete.

As for highlights of 2018, she says the opening of the new skate park and Riverfront Centre library-museum stand out.

“Attendance is very high in the library and museum and we’re receiving very positive reviews from citizens from across the Kootenay Boundary who are using the service the facility provides,” she says.

Pasin also cited the sale of the Waneta dam to BC Hydro, as the facility is now entirely publicly owned.