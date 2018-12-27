Chatelaine magazine has named Trail’s movie theatre one of the ten best in Canada.

The magazine writes “The indie Royal Theatre works hard at maintaining its tradition of engagement with the community.

“For example, it hosts a ‘baby-friendly’ showing of PG+ movies on Tuesdays at noon, raising the house lights, turning down the sound, and offering stroller parking so parents can enjoy an adult movie without the glare of disapproving strangers for bringing your baby to the theatre.

“With or without a baby, the Royal’s EZ Tuesday prices for all showings are a real score at only $10 for your ticket, real buttered popcorn, and a drink.”

Owner Lisa Milne says they were notified in early December that they were on the list “and we were absolutely thrilled with this honour. We couldn’t believe it.”

The Royal is one of three independent theatres featured in the online article and one of two nominated by a national industry group.

Milne says the honour is especially welcome news in the wake of a devastating break-in in September. “This has helped put a little spring back in our step. You know what, we are doing the right thing. The community loves us, and we’ll keep going, showing the movies they want to see.”

See the full Chatelaine article here: https://www.chatelaine.com/living/best-movie-theatres-canada/#gallery/best-movie-theatres-in-canada/7