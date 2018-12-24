Trail RCMP are looking for a stolen Chevrolet Silverado similar to this one.

Trail RCMP are asking for your help finding a white Chevrolet Silverado regular cab pick up truck bearing British Columbia licence plate HD4211 with IMPACT written in blue lettering on the side.

It was stolen Sunday at 6 p.m. from the contractor parking lot at Teck Trail Operations on Aldridge Avenue. The truck was left unlocked with the keys inside it. The police are looking for a man who was believed to be taking the truck toward Castlegar.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said police ask you not to leave your keys inside vehicles. They also urge you to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables from them.

“The citizens of the Trail and Greater District are an amazing community of people and regularly work together on such issues to continue to make this area the safest it can be,” he said in a news release.

Any sightings of the stolen truck can be reported to the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at 250-364-2566 or or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.