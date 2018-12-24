The Trail Smoke Eaters suffered a pair of losses to Merritt over the weekend to close out their 2018 schedule. (Submitted photo)

The Trail Smoke Eaters erased a two-goal first period deficit and battled their way to a lead but eventually fell 5-3 to the Merritt Centennials Saturday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

It came after a 5-2 loss at home Friday to the same team. The Smoke Eaters made a valiant comeback effort in the final 40 minutes of play but still lost.

The Smoke Eaters (14-17-5-3) take time off for a two-week Christmas break before opening the new year back on home ice as they host the Surrey Eagles (8-26-1-2) at the Trail Memorial Centre on Friday, Jan. 4.

The Smokies are two points back of fifth-place Salmon Arm and one point ahead of last-place Vernon in the Interior Division.