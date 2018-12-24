Death toll continuing to rise in Indonesia

Officials are adding dozens more to the death toll in Indonesia.

Nearly 400 are dead, 1,400 are injured and many are still missing after a tsunami ripped through the Sunda Strait without warning. The deadly waves also hit many resorts in the area, but Global Affairs Canada says it’s not aware of any Canadians affected at this point.

China bites back against UK, EU support of Canada

Chinese officials are criticizing the UK and EU for expressing concern over two arrested Canadians.

The criticism comes as Canada searches for support from its allies in the ongoing spat, which started with the arrest of Huawei’s CFO. Officials in Beijing question why these other global powers never expressed concern when the Chinese company exec was detained in Vancouver.

Santa confirmed Canadian citizen by Ottawa

Santa Claus and his wife are officially Canadian citizens.

CTV News reports Ottawa’s Minister of Citizenship confirmed the Clauses officially live and pay taxes within Canada. Federal officials say the giving spirit of the couple truly embodies what it means to be Canadian. The man in red is away from his Canadian home currently and you can keep up to date on his globe trot on the NORAD website.