The Castlegar and District Recreation Commission has committed $20,000 to look into what’s possible for upgrades at the Rec Complex. The plans should help the Commission figure out whether they can move ahead with a grant application opportunity that’s due on January 23.

Commission Chair and Castlegar City Councillor Bergen Price says says there was a lot of conversation at the last meeting and some things are still up in the air, but a path forward was set.

“Do a little more investigation on the numbers. Potentially look for an architect to streamline the numbers a little bit tighter and look for someone that can assist with writing the grant.”

Commissioner Price says Castlegar City Council will then have a look at the results at their next meeting on January 7.

“We’re hoping that when we meet we have all the numbers aligned cause there was some questions on the numbers when we were at the last meeting and the amount of taxation and…. There was a lot of questions. We’re hoping we can have the numbers aligned and get a clear picture and then council will meet and make an official recommendation to the Rec Commission.”

Price says the architect’s plans might also help with other grant funding opportunities in future but he’s hoping to see something come together by the 23.

The possible upgrades don’t include a second sheet of ice.