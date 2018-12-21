A busy year for the NDP provincial government that ended in the Proportional Representation referendum results being released last week with the majority of the province deciding not to move ahead with electoral reform. When asked how the results impact her government Kootenay West MLA and Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy says they will continue to move forward.

“For us, we respect the results and we are going to move forward. We will continue to do what we’ve been doing for the last 17 or 18 months. We’ll continue to try and make life more affordable for British Colombians and we’re doing that.”

Looking ahead at 2019, Minister Conroy says the affordable childcare prototype project will continue and Clean BC is another initiative she’s excited to see progress.

“Comprehensive and realistic plan to fight climate change but it’s also, we’re going to build the economy and generate jobs. It’s not about either one or the other, it’s about both. There’s a lot of work to do to implement it but we’re very keen to do it and we think it’s an exciting time to be a British Colombian.”

She says they will continue to work with the Liberals and Greens to get things done and that the Clean BC initiative is particularly an example of their good working relationship with the Greens.