A face that’s been around Castlegar City Hall for a long time won’t be seen as much anymore. Phil Markin is the Director of Development Services and is now retiring after starting his career on March 21, 1988 as the building official. He says he’s happy and sad as he enjoyed the work and his fellow employees, but has many memories to take with him watching the city develop.

“The Celgar modernization in 1992, the Robson Bridge being built in 1994, Canadian Tire in 1995. When I started there were no shopping malls, we have three now.”

He feels the City is moving in the right direction: “They’ve got good leadership with mayor and council and senior staff. As well as, I can’t say enough about my Development Services staff, they’ve been very supportive during my time here.”

Before his last day, Markin was recognized at City Hall this week with a Long Service Award and plaque.

Lukas Pitts will now be taking on the dual role of Director of Development Services and Civic Works with some department shuffling to help spread the work around.