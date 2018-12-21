If you’re in the Trail area, here’s a look at how bus service will be running over the holidays, including to the Ski Bus.

For the Nelson schedule, click here.

In the Castlegar area, click here. There will also be free evening service in the Castlegar area on Monday, December 31. It’s offered by the Regional District of Central Kootenay, BC Transit and their local partners. It applies to routes 31 North Castlegar, 32 Columbia, 34 Kinnaird and 33 Selkirk/36 Ootishenia.