A runway incursion was reported at the Trail Regional Airport on December 12 when an aircraft touched down while a maintenance vehicle was on the runway. The vehicle exited the runway immediately, and the aircraft landed safely with no injuries.

A full investigation has been launched by the airport and is working cooperatively with the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) during their investigation.

The Trail Regional Airport is taking this matter seriously, and places safety as its highest priority. The airport is fully compliant with Canadian Aviation Regulations, and maintains a Safety Management System with oversight by Transport Canada.

While TSB identifies that the majority of these incursions pose little to no risk, a full report into the incident will not be available until their investigation is complete.