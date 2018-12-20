A hockey game and a cold beverage are part of the festivities this weekend as the Castlegar Rec Complex. It’s happening for the Christmas Classic, which has been organized by City Councillor Bergen Price for the past eight years. The game starts at 7:00PM and this year Team Price will face off against the great ‘Greekzky’ who’s with Team Vassilikakis (not the city councillor).

The game is free to attend with a dance to follow which is only $10.

“Just the dance is the cost, I’ll never charge anyone money to watch me play hockey, it’s pretty slow pace, no passes are being made,” Bergen says with a laugh. “It’s not the best hockey, but it’s a great time, so I encourage every to get out. There’s also going to be raffles there, 50/50, frisbee toss.”

Every year Team Price plays a different team and the group is made up of local guys from the beer leagues. The Selkirk Saints put on the game which is also a fundraiser for the team as well as some other organizations. Throughout the years Price says they’ve been able to raise thousands of dollars. There will be cash donations to the food bank accepted as well.