The Black Jack Cross Country Ski Club in Rossland hosted the Teck Kootenay Cup last weekend. The 117 participants ranged in age from under five to over 65. Vice President of the Ski Club Mike Heximer explains it’s one of several regional races held in the Kootenays.

“There’s a race weekend over in Fernie in a couple weeks and then there’s one in Kimberly, there might be one up in Revelstoke later. Then, keep track of all the points for each club and then there’s an aggregate trophy for the whole race year for the club that gets the most race points.”

There were racers from around the Kootenays and even eight that came from Ottawa as some of the Rossland athletes will be headed there for a competition next year, says Heximer.

“We’ve got a group of our skiers in that same age category, the 13/14 year old age category, that are going to be going to Ottawa, I’m not sure exactly when in January or early February, cause the Ottawa club is hosting the Canadian Eastern Championships.”

The Black Jack Ski Club finished well at last weekend’s races according to Heximer, which is in part due to the fact that 40 per cent of the participants were from the host club. You can find the results here.

Heximer adds some of their higher level skiers were at a North American cup race series in Canmore which was hosted the same weekend. Three racers from the Black Jack Ski Club qualified for the Canadian Team for the World Junior Trial Standard: Jasmine and Remy Drolet and Molly Miller will be competing for Canada in Finland next year.