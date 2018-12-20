Castlegar City Council unanimously passed the 2019 sewer and water rates this week. It’s the second of a three year transition plan after moving to water meters this past January. Councillor Florio Vassilikakis feels the switch was important.

“When you’re presented with the data, that it’s pretty difficult to look long term for infrastructure and the sustainability of that infrastructure without a program that encourages conservation.”

There will be a modest increase to the flat and consumption rates for multi family residential and commercial, industrial, and institutional properties. It’s about $36 more for the water flat rate which is increasing from $192 to $228 for the year. For commercial customers, it will increase from $252 to $288. The single family residential flat rates remains at $360.

Councillor Vassilikakis highlights that the rates for multi family residential went up as they were paying less initially, as outlined in the three year plan.

The 100m3 cap on water use charges has also been removed as the City says residents have now had time to adjust to the new price structure. The idea of a low-income household rate was proposed for 2018, but won’t go ahead as it’s anticipated most households won’t exceed the flat rate fee.