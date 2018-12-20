Scheer says Trudeau’s oil bailout not focusing on real problem

PM hopeful Andrew Scheer is joining a call for more pipelines.

The Tory Leader says Ottawa should be focused on pipeline approvals instead of providing unhelpful bailouts. Rachel Notley echoes the criticism, saying the assistance package is mostly made up of loans and doesn’t address the pipeline issue. Speaking with CTV News, Justin Trudeau claimed certain politicians are trying to exploit Western Canada alienation.

Gatwick Airport shuts down flights over drone drama

Britain’s second-largest airport is shut down due to pesky drones.

The Gatwick Airport in London was expecting over 100,000 passengers and hundreds of flights today, but all have been delayed or rerouted after numerous flybys by drones. UK authorities are tracking down the owners, who could face up to five years in prison for the stunt.

Alberta woman detained in China likely not Huawei related: Trudeau

A third Canadian arrested in China is likely not connected to Huawei retaliation.

Justin Trudeau says the arrest was not linked to national security concerns. Alberta’s Sarah McIver was reportedly detained because of an issue with her Visa. Two men with connections to Ottawa were detained in China earlier this month after the arrest of Huawei’s CFO.

Newly-discovered BC cave comes with $1 million trespassing fine

Cave exploration in BC could land you with a $1 million fine.

BC Parks is warning would-be trespassers the newly-discovered cave in Wells Gray Provincial Park is currently considered dangerous. Along with safety assessments, the province is also consulting with Indigenous communities nearby on the cave’s history.