Alex Tries Out Dial-A-Carol

Alex Martin, staff Wednesday, Dec. 19th, 2018

Every year, the folks at Illinois University Housing do a week of 24/7 Caroling over the telephone. Alex gives them a ring and sees if they can break out the modern classic that is AC/DC's Mistress for Christmas (Spoiler: they cannot)

https://www.mykootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/DialACarol_AlexM_12-19-2018.mp3

Dial-A-Carol ends tonight at 8:59PM – Castlegar time