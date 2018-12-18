There’s a public feedback process currently underway for three non-medical cannabis retail store applications in Castlegar. Written feedback is being accepted until December 27 and the decisions will come to council in January for approval. Director of Development Services Phil Markin says this comes after The City has received three referrals from the Province and he anticipates four or five more to come in the New Year. Markin says there hasn’t been any feedback collected to date.

The sites currently proposed are the old Arby’s location, in the No Frills Mall and 2023 Columbia Avenue.

If council approves the applications, staff will send a letter back to the Province with their recommendations and provide all the received feedback. There’s isn’t a cap on how many stores are allowed in the city.