You may see Castlegar RCMP out and about more this spring as City Council has approved the purchase of two electric bikes. The idea was proposed by Corporal Brett Turner with the plan haven been in the works since June.

“It was actually due to an experience I had working in G7 in Quebec. I was assigned to a bike patrol there and when I came back it just dawned on me that this would be such a great idea for the City of Castlegar with all of its trails and parks and that where it’s very difficult for police cars or even police officers on foot to get to, that the bikes could kind of solve that problem.”

He says the cost will be around $11,000 but they’re still ironing out the exact total.

“It looks like we’re going to be a little bit under our projected budget and somewhere around the $11,000 mark for all equipment. That’s not just the bikes but includes parts and police markings, proper lights.”

The bike patrol has many advantages, Corporal Turner explains. For example, if people are trying to evade police he says it’s easy to get off the roads. RCMP will be more visible at big festivals now as well. Two proposals were submitted. One for regular bicycles and the other for the electric bikes which is what council decided to go with. The electric models will enable the officers to get around much faster and easier.

The bikes should arrive sometime in the early New Year with training underway shortly after. Corporal Turner says the bikes should be rolled out once the weather improves or sooner.