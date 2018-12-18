Ottawa spending money to help energy companies

It’s not the money to buy locomotives and tanker cars that Alberta Premier Rachel Notley wanted.

However, Ottawa is spending $1.6-billion dollars to help struggling energy companies stay afloat, buy new equipment and diversify as Alberta grapples with bargain basement oil prices. While the world sells its oil at about 50-dollars a barrel, Alberta’s oil at one point was going for just 11-dollars a barrel.

Trudeau says he wont adhere to UN demand on sterilization

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he won’t unilaterally act on a demand from the UN Committee Against Torture.

Last month, the committee ordered Canada to halt what it called the extensive forced sterilization of Indigenous women and girls. Trudeau calls the sterilizations “heinous,” but is not bowing to demands that the government investigate all allegations impartially and hold those responsible to account.

Canada Post says it’s back to business as usual

Canada Post is restoring its normal holiday delivery service guarantees, except in Vancouver.

The post office says it has caught up on most parcel delivery backlogs created by weeks of rotating strikes. Canada Post says it delivered about four-million packages between last Friday and yesterday, and will likely be able to deliver items ordered online in time for Christmas.

Fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash selected as The Canadian Press News Story of the Year

A tragedy that saddened the nation has beat out legal pot as the Canadian Press news story of the year.

The annual survey of newsrooms across the country saw 53 out of 129 editors cast their votes for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in rural Saskatchewan. Sixteen people on the team bus died and 13 were injured when it collided with a tractor trailer on April 6th.