The City of Trail is pleased to announce it has received a Canadian Award for Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its 2017 annual financial report. This is the City’s second consecutive year to receive the award.

The City’s Deputy Director of Finance, Rino Merlo, says over the last two years Trail’s annual report has evolved into a dynamic and attention-grabbing document that also acts as a promotional tool by showcasing community highlights and interesting facts with vibrant photographs and engaging illustrations and charts.

There’s a photo of the Trail Regional Airport’s new terminal building on the front cover with the title, we’re on our way. This signifies the City’s recent successes with major capital project investment and the commitment to revitalization and long-term sustainability. Merlo add, ““It also represents the City’s dedication to community betterment through successful and efficient governance, management and operations.”

The report was judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential user groups to read the report.