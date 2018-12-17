The Trail and Greater District Detachment continued its second weekend of its Christmas Counter Attack 2018 program which is running concurrently with Province wide programs. Over the weekend of December 14 to 16, 2018 Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says 153 vehicles were checked with three prohibitions for impaired driving issued. One person was issued a 90 Day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions for being impaired by alcohol and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days. Two people were issued 3 Day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions for being impaired by alcohol and their vehicles were impounded for three days.

RCMP say there were no British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act Violation Tickets were issued as everyone was found to be in compliance. Some verbal warnings were given to drivers to correct some minor deficiencies in their vehicles.

RCMP remind everyone, will be more police officers out on the road conducting pro-active roadblocks and traffic stops looking for impaired driving, distracted driving, seatbelts, speeding, and other offences throughout December 2018 in Trail, Warfield, Rossland, Fruitvale, and Montrose. The RCMP remains committed to keeping our roadways safe throughout the holidays so everyone can enjoy theirs. Please be vigilant this holiday season and report anyone you may suspect of drinking and driving to the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment at (250) 364-2566.