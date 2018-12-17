The Castlegar Rebels continued to wheel and deal this weekend, shipping blueliner Kole Halvorson to the Kimberley Dynamiters for a Player-to-Be-Named-Later.

The 20 year old served as the Rebels captain this season, posting 3 goals and 19 points in 30 games with the club.

Castlegar won’t have to wait too long to see the trade return as the transaction is expected to be completed by the beginning of next season.

The Rebels are currently on break for the holidays and will not play again until December 27th when they take on the Chase Heat.