A number of incidents last week kept The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment busy between December 13 and 16.

On the 13, RCMP say a search warrant was executed under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act by the Joint Crime Reduction Unit of Trail and Castlegar with help from Trail GD members at 5:55PM. The address was on the 800 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail. A male suspect was taken into custody by police after the execution of the search warrant. RCMP say Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Canadian currency, and a prohibited weapon were seized from the residence. The male suspect was released from custody the following day and will make his first appearance at the Rossland Provincial Courthouse in March.

On the 14, RCMP say they conducted an investigation into a pair who were reported having intercourse in the laundry room of an apartment building on the 1500 block of Nickleplate Road in Rossland. It turned out the intercourse was faked in order to clear people out of the room so the male could steal change from the washing machines, according to police. Both the male and female suspect were caught and theft charges are being pursued against both of them. RCMP say both the male and female were known to them. They will make their first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on February 7, 2019.

On the 16, RCMP conducted an investigation into a male breaking into vehicles on the 6000 block of Sixth Avenue in Trail. RCMP say a citizen caught the suspect rummaging in a vehicle and held onto him until police arrived. The male suspect was known to police and was taken into custody. The police are pursuing theft related and other charges against the male suspect. The male suspect remains in police custody and will appear in court sometime later this week. You’re asked to remove all valuables from your vehicle as this will help reduce and prevent the numerous thefts from vehicles occurring in the Trail and Greater District.