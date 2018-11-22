Kootenay Family Dental – Quality, Consistent Dental Care for The Entire Family!

Kootenay Family Dental is part of the Castlegar community! Originally founded by Dr. Donald Ellis in 1976, they’ve been keeping local smiles looking great for over 40 years! Now with a new name and under the dedicated leadership of new owner Dr. Chris Ciriello since 2015, Kootenay Family Dental is always accepting new patients! Having also just finished recent renovations, Kootenay Family Dental offers the most advanced dental technology and modern amenities for the best treatments available in a comfortable atmosphere!

The Atmosphere!

Going to a dentist for the first time can be an intimidating experience… but it doesn’t have to be! From your first phone call, Kootenay Family Dental goes the extra mile to offer a welcoming and stress-free experience. With a wheelchair accessible office, Kootenay Family Dental is ready to welcome patients of all ages into a family- friendly environment! Offering a combination of traditional service and modern dental treatments, the staff of Kootenay Family Dental strive to give you quality care every time!

The Staff!

At Kootenay Family Dental consistency is key! Which is why Kootenay Family Dental is committed to building the best professional dental team in the Kootenays! With many of their staff having been here for decades, Kootenay Family Dental has brought on a few other highly skilled professionals to round out the team. Including Castlegar’s own Dr. Andre Audet!

Dr. Audet is the clinic’s newest practicing dentist. Born and raised right here in Castlegar, Dr. Audet is excited to be back in the Kootenay’s practicing dentistry! After attending Selkirk College, Dr. Audet received his BSc. Biochemistry Medical at the University of British Columbia, finishing his doctor of Dental Medicine at the University of Sydney. Now Dr. Audet is ready to plant roots and put his education to good use!

Dr. Audet works alongside a community of amazing staff members to take care of your family’s smiles…

Including:

Office Manager – Shana Johnstone

Dental Hygienists – Daniel, Jessica, and Sandra

Dental Assistants – Courtney, Angela, and Kelsea

Administrator – Breanna

The Services!

Kootenay Family Dental has solutions for all your family dental needs! Offering several general dental services and specialized procedures including:

Oral Exams/ Dental cleanings/ X-rays

Crowns / Dentures

Root canals / Fillings

Extractions

Night Guards/Sports Mouth Guards

Periodontal Gum Therapy

Sealants

Snoring and Sleep Apnea

Bonding

Gum contouring

Porcelain Veneers

ZOOM whitening

From Grand Forks?

While Grand Forks rebuilds from the floods, Kootenay Family Dental is happy to see you! They know your dentist will be back but, until then, they’re ready to help the community rebuild by giving you a place to come to until your dentist re-opens. In fact Kootenay Family Dental accepts patients from around the region!

Kootenay Family Dental is always accepting new patients! Make the most of your smile and learn how the entire family can enjoy advanced, caring dentistry by contacting Kootenay Family Dental!