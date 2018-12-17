Canadian Chamber says carbon pricing about environmental protection, not political gain

Canada’s top business representative says it supports carbon pricing.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, which represents hundreds of thousands of businesses, says its members accept carbon pricing as the cost of doing business in the country. But, business officials say there’s a concern various levels of government use the pricing for political gain instead of focusing on environmental protection.

Homes to help women escape violent relationships approved in parts of province

The BC government is getting the ball rolling on women’s transition homes.

Provincial officials have approved funding for a portion of a project providing homes for women and children trying to escape violent relationships. The homes are approved for Burnaby, Lower Mainland and Chilliwack. About 280 homes are proposed across the province.

Trudeau looks for exit in Saudi arms deal

Justin Trudeau wants out an arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

The PM has been criticized for lack of action after the Middle Eastern country was accused of being involved in the murder of a US journalist. Trudeau has warned pulling out of the armoured vehicle trade deal, worth $13 billion, could come with huge penalties for Canada.

Detained Canadians allowed contact with Global Affairs

Global Affairs Canada is connecting with two men arrested in China.

The two Canadians were detained due to alleged threats to national security according to Beijing. They’ve been allowed consular service by a Canadian ambassador. The arrests came shortly after Huawei’s CFO was detained in Vancouver, wanted on alleged trade crimes in the US.

Trudeau says no chance of early federal election

Justin Trudeau says a spring election is not in the cards.

The PM says he wants to stop the rumours of the Liberals considering an early federal election next year. He says Canadians can be assured they’ll be heading to the polls in late October.