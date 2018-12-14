As expected, North American markets are feeling the weight of bad Chinese data. An economic downturn in the eastern country and in the Euro zone has been blamed on the war of trade tariffs between Beijing and Washington. And despite the two sides attempting to work out their differences, investors are primarily focused on the now and the current impacts.

The TSX is down 42 points to 14,708 and on Wall Street the Dow is down 236 points to 24,361.

Energy stocks are also weighting the Bay Street Index as the price of crude slips, also affected by the poor Chinese report. The price of US crude is down to 51.61 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is slipping to 74.77 cents US.